After husband ends life, wife attempts to kill herself

A 28-year-old woman attempted to end her life by slitting her wrists after her husband killed himself by hanging from a fan in their rented apartment in a high-rise in Greater Noida West on Monday night following a marital dispute. The woman is undergoing treatment in Delhi.

The 30-year-old man, who was from Himachal Pradesh, worked as an assistant manager for an MNC. The woman is from Bihar and employed with a renowned IT firm. According to the police, it is a case of marital discord gone wrong.

“We received a call around 9pm. It seems that the man’s brother had tried reaching him earlier but was unable to get through. He then asked a friend, who lived nearby, to go and check on his brother. The friend said that he had been contacted by the wife saying that she needed help. After that, his subsequent calls went unanswered. He then asked the security guards to check up on them,” Manoj Kumar Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said.

The police said that after there was no response to the doorbell, the security guards called the police. Police officers climbed in through a neighbour’s house and found the husband hanging while the wife lay bleeding nearby.

“She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but remained critical due to heavy loss of blood. She was then referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Her condition is now stable,” the SHO said.

He said that the family was informed and the man’s body was sent for an autopsy, which confirmed death by hanging. The body was later handed over to the family.

The police said that prima facie, it seemed that following a heated argument, the woman had gone to her parents’ house who live in another high-rise nearby. When she came back, she saw that the husband had hung himself, after which the wife also attempted to end her life by slitting her wrists with a knife. The SHO also said that there were indications of a fight as well, as the husband had some scratches on his face.

According to the woman’s father, the couple had an arranged marriage two years ago. “My daughter had been working in Bengaluru and had moved here a few months ago. She had left our house around 8pm yesterday and everything was fine. She hadn’t mentioned any argument. I received a call later from her saying that I should come over and by the time I reached there, the police were already at the house,” said the father.

He said that she is currently recovering in the ICU and has not spoken much.

A neighbour who refused to share her identity said that the wife had moved to the place about 10-11 months ago. “We didn’t interact much. The husband was outgoing but she was very reserved. They had marital disputes but we had no idea that things were so bad,” said the neighbour.

The police said that so far the families have not filed any complaint and due action will be taken once they receive a complaint and after they question the woman.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 22:45 IST