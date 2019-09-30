After RBI curbs on PMC Bank: Give salary cheques to WR staff, demands union

cities

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:14 IST

After the Reserve Bank of India imposed a curb on cash withdrawals for Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank customers, the Western Railway (WR) employees’ union has approached the administration demanding that the salaries of employees who have their salary accounts in the bank be released via cheques.

The office-bearers of the union, who met senior commercial officials of WR last week, said that around 90 employees have their salary accounts in PMC Bank. Their deposits have been stuck owing to the restrictions on the withdrawal limit imposed by the RBI. “We have written to the WR headquarters and have asked them to pay salaries, settlement amount and retirement amount of these employees instantly via cheques. The WR has agreed to our request and has initiated the process,” said JG Mahurkar, general secretary, Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh (WRMS) and vice president, National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR).

The union has also asked the WR to release the employees’ bonus, recently announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, via cheques. “There should be no payment directly made to the PMC Bank accounts. The problem of account holders in PMC Bank is prevalent across the WR zone including Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Rajkot railway divisions. We have also asked the headquarters to issue cheques for bonus or accept a different bank account and transfer the amount in a new bank account,” said a senior WRMS official.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has acknowledged that 90 of its employees have salary accounts in PMC Bank. The zonal railway, in a letter to the senior divisional finance manager (DFM), has stated, “It came to notice that PMC Bank is closed for the next six months. There are around 90 employees of Mumbai division who are drawing salary through PMC Bank. Therefore, it please requested to change the salary mode of these 90 employees to cheque mode at your end.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:14 IST