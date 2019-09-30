e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

After RBI curbs on PMC Bank: Give salary cheques to WR staff, demands union

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:14 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

After the Reserve Bank of India imposed a curb on cash withdrawals for Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank customers, the Western Railway (WR) employees’ union has approached the administration demanding that the salaries of employees who have their salary accounts in the bank be released via cheques.

The office-bearers of the union, who met senior commercial officials of WR last week, said that around 90 employees have their salary accounts in PMC Bank. Their deposits have been stuck owing to the restrictions on the withdrawal limit imposed by the RBI. “We have written to the WR headquarters and have asked them to pay salaries, settlement amount and retirement amount of these employees instantly via cheques. The WR has agreed to our request and has initiated the process,” said JG Mahurkar, general secretary, Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh (WRMS) and vice president, National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR).

The union has also asked the WR to release the employees’ bonus, recently announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, via cheques. “There should be no payment directly made to the PMC Bank accounts. The problem of account holders in PMC Bank is prevalent across the WR zone including Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Rajkot railway divisions. We have also asked the headquarters to issue cheques for bonus or accept a different bank account and transfer the amount in a new bank account,” said a senior WRMS official.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has acknowledged that 90 of its employees have salary accounts in PMC Bank. The zonal railway, in a letter to the senior divisional finance manager (DFM), has stated, “It came to notice that PMC Bank is closed for the next six months. There are around 90 employees of Mumbai division who are drawing salary through PMC Bank. Therefore, it please requested to change the salary mode of these 90 employees to cheque mode at your end.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:14 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities