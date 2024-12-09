Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 10, 2024 23.75 °C Few clouds December 11, 2024 24.24 °C Broken clouds December 12, 2024 24.96 °C Few clouds December 13, 2024 25.11 °C Broken clouds December 14, 2024 24.73 °C Sky is clear December 15, 2024 25.52 °C Sky is clear December 16, 2024 26.19 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.79 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 28.04 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.57 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 22.12 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.43 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 9, 2024, is 22.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 27.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.19 °C and 26.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 80.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

