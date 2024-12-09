Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 9, 2024
Dec 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 9, 2024, is 22.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 27.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.19 °C and 26.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 80.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 10, 2024
|23.75 °C
|Few clouds
|December 11, 2024
|24.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 12, 2024
|24.96 °C
|Few clouds
|December 13, 2024
|25.11 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 14, 2024
|24.73 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 15, 2024
|25.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 16, 2024
|26.19 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
