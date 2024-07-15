Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 16, 2024 33.41 °C Heavy intensity rain July 17, 2024 31.45 °C Heavy intensity rain July 18, 2024 28.11 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 26.9 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 31.84 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 31.22 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 28.53 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.66 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.18 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 15, 2024, is 32.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 34.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.32 °C and 35.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 34.44 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 54.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

