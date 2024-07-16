Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
Jul 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on July 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 16, 2024, is 32.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 37.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.06 °C and 34.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 37.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 17, 2024
|31.58 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 18, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|31.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|31.67 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|32.54 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|28.21 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|28.19 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.79 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.95 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.57 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|37.96 °C
|Light rain
