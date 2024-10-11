Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 12, 2024 26.17 °C Light rain October 13, 2024 28.63 °C Moderate rain October 14, 2024 29.55 °C Light rain October 15, 2024 33.49 °C Light rain October 16, 2024 33.74 °C Broken clouds October 17, 2024 34.3 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 34.35 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.19 °C Light rain Chennai 29.37 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.65 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 25.46 °C Light rain Delhi 31.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 11, 2024, is 25.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.02 °C and 26.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.82 °C and 27.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 137.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

