Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024
Oct 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 11, 2024, is 25.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.02 °C and 26.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.82 °C and 27.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 137.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 12, 2024
|26.17 °C
|Light rain
|October 13, 2024
|28.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 14, 2024
|29.55 °C
|Light rain
|October 15, 2024
|33.49 °C
|Light rain
|October 16, 2024
|33.74 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 17, 2024
|34.3 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 18, 2024
|34.35 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
