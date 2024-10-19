Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 19, 2024, is 32.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 35.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.56 °C and 31.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 35.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 135.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 20, 2024 30.57 °C Light rain
October 21, 2024 32.63 °C Few clouds
October 22, 2024 33.24 °C Sky is clear
October 23, 2024 34.0 °C Sky is clear
October 24, 2024 34.52 °C Sky is clear
October 25, 2024 33.74 °C Few clouds
October 26, 2024 34.0 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.49 °C Light rain
Kolkata 29.78 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 28.74 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.73 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.06 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 32.12 °C Light rain
Delhi 33.18 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad weather update on October 19, 2024
Ahmedabad weather update on October 19, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On