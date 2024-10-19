Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024
Oct 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 19, 2024, is 32.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 35.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.56 °C and 31.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 35.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 135.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 20, 2024
|30.57 °C
|Light rain
|October 21, 2024
|32.63 °C
|Few clouds
|October 22, 2024
|33.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 23, 2024
|34.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 24, 2024
|34.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 25, 2024
|33.74 °C
|Few clouds
|October 26, 2024
|34.0 °C
|Sky is clear
