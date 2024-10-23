Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 24, 2024 34.86 °C Scattered clouds October 25, 2024 34.4 °C Broken clouds October 26, 2024 35.06 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 33.92 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 33.4 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 32.99 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 33.17 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 26.17 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.11 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.79 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.03 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.95 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 23, 2024, is 31.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.02 °C and 35.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.88 °C and 36.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.With temperatures ranging between 25.02 °C and 35.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 105.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

