Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 28, 2024 34.14 °C Few clouds October 29, 2024 33.54 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 33.57 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 34.95 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 35.28 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 34.68 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 34.57 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Few clouds Kolkata 29.25 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.54 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.29 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 30.77 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 27, 2024, is 32.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.02 °C and 36.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 28, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.56 °C and 36.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.With temperatures ranging between 25.02 °C and 36.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 140.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

