Akal Takht jathedar asks SGPC to pursue cases of Khalistani operatives held by Punjab Police

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 13:36 IST

Three weeks after speaking in favour of a separate Sikh state of Khalistan, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to pursue the cases of Khalistani operatives arrested by Punjab Police recently.

Addressing the media along with Takht Keshgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh after a function to celebrate Miri-Piri Diwas, he said: “The arrest of innocent youngsters in the name of Khalistan is condemnable.”

“It has come to our notice that Punjab Police have arrested few youngsters in the name of Khalistan. If any innocent person is arrested or anyone is put behind bars with false charges, this is condemnable and the SGPC should pursue and get the cases probed,” said Giani Harpreet Singh. Earlier this month, he claimed that every Sikh wanted Khalistan. “If the government offers it, we will accept it,” he said.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh dismissed that statement of the Akal Takht jathedar, telling the media, “Sikhs in the country are leading prosperous lives. Why would they want a Khalistan? Nobody wants it and I don’t want. Every Sikh has always stood for the unity and integrity of the country. Do you know how many Sikh soldiers we have? They sacrifice their lives for the country. We fight for our country and this is our country.”

Giani Harpreet Singh shared the history of Miri Piri Diwas, celebrated to commemorate the blessings of the sixth Sikh master, Guru Hargobind Sahib, who took charge wearing two kirpans called Miri and Piri, symbolising worldly (political) and spiritual authority ( HT Photo )

Giani Harpreet Singh clarified in Talwandi Sabo later, “Sikhism can’t be defined by the idea of Khalistan alone. Sikhism is the global idea and this idea should bring peace to the world.”

Taking serious note of the missing 267 Guru Granth Sahib saroops in the SGPC’s publishing house at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib near Golden Temple, he said, “The SGPC has been asked to conduct a probe and submit its report soon. Stringent action will be taken against the guilty.”

Considering the complaints received by the Akal Takht about the appointment of ‘patit’ members in the Chief Khalsa Diwan, the jathedar warned those at its helm of action if they continue to take Sikhs who have violated the religious code of conduct in the 117-year-old organisation, an apolitical body that concerns itself with religious, educational and cultural issues.

“The Chief Khalsa Diwan office-bearers have been asked to give details of the new members. Till they do this, they won’t be allowed to induct more members,” the jathedar said.

The Chief Khalsa Diwan office-bearers have been asked to give details of the new members. Till they do this, they won’t be allowed to induct more members. ( HT Photo )

Earlier, while addressing devotees at the function at the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, Giani Harpreet Singh shared the history of Miri Piri Diwas, celebrated to commemorate the blessings of the sixth Sikh master, Guru Hargobind Sahib, who took charge wearing two kirpans called Miri and Piri, symbolising worldly (political) and spiritual authority. The two kirpans are tied together with a khanda at the centre, so the combination of both is considered supreme, Where action informed or arising out of the spiritual heart completes one’s purpose and meaning in the world of action.