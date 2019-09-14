Akansh Sen murder case: Why is there no mention of blood stains, asks defence

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 14, 2019

During the ongoing trail in the Akansh Sen murder case, the defence called the rough site plan by the investigating agency “fabricated” and claimed, “Harmehtab Rarewala did not even accompany Balraj Randhawa at the time of incident.”

Sen, a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, was allegedly run over by a BMW car following a brawl in Sector 9 on February 9, 2017.

The prosecution had stated that accused Balraj Singh Randhawa had crushed Sen under his car after being instigated by another accused, Harmehtab Singh Rarewala. While Rarewala was arrested on February 16, 2017, Randhawa remains at large.

Starting his arguments from the recovery of BMW car from Gobindgarh on February 18, 2017, defence counsel NPS Waraich said, “The car does not belong to Harmehtab Rarewala and was not recovered from his possession. He was not even accompanying Balraj Randhawa.”

Talking about the “extent to which the investigating agency can go to connect the car with the incident just to falsely implicate Rarewala”, Waraich asked, “If blood stains were there on the BMW car, then why is there no mention of them on at least five documents?”

“On February 18, 2017, ASI Narender Singh from Gobingarh, informed that he had found a BMW car. He made the seizure memo,” said Waraich.

“Later, a site plan was made, DDR was registered, information was sent to Gobindgarh DC and an entry was made in the malkhana register. Why did none of these documents mention about the blood being found of the car?” he asked.

Possibility of sample fabrication

Waraich said that samples were taken twice, on February 19 and 22. Pointing at the “high possibility of fabrication of the samples, he said : “The second time, an FSL team (headed by Dr Sanjeev) was called to take samples. The sample was neither secured by FSL seal nor signed by the doctor.”

About the rough-site plan prepared on February 9, 2017, Waraich said, “The draft which is needed for proper understanding of the case has mentioned only four spots: (A) where blood is on the road, (B) the spot of BMW car, (C) the Skoda car, and (D) House number 164.”

Waraich said, “Deep Sindhu’s house is an important point in the case, but it is missing from the rough draft. Important details like the spot where heated arguments took place, where Randhawa and Rarewala sat in the car and hit Sen are missing. The draft does not even mention names of the accused and number of BMW car.” He said, “A line is added later in the draft to show the presence of witnesses at crime scene.”

