'All possible help being provided': PM expresses condolences on Kullu accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district after a tourist vehicle fell into a gorge. Stating that the incident is “very sad”, PM Modi said that “all possible help is being provided to the injured”.

“The incident of a tourist vehicle falling into a ditch in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, all possible help is being provided to the injured. I wish him a speedy recovery,” he wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Himachal governor flags off 3rd Half Marathon-2022 in Delhi

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में टूरिस्ट वाहन के खाई में गिरने की घटना अत्यंत दुखदायी है। इस दुर्घटना में जिन्होंने अपनों को खो दिया है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। इसके साथ ही घायलों की हरसंभव मदद की जा रही है। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 26, 2022

At least seven tourists died and around 10 suffered injuries after a tourist vehicle fell into a gorge in Kullu. The accident took place at around 8:30 pm on National Highway-305. According to the deputy commissioner of Kullu district Ashutosh Garg, 17 people were travelling in the vehicle including the driver.

"As per the initial report, there were 17 people travelling in the vehicle including the driver. Police, home guards, and local administration teams have reached the spot. Some of them are feared dead and the priority is to save the lives and rescue the injured," Garg was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Also read: Himachal rain: 55 sheep, goats buried in debris after landslide in Chamba village

According to the police, out of the total injured persons - five have been shifted to Zonal hospital at Kullu and five are under treatment at Banjar in a local hospital.

People involved in the accident came from various states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, said local BJP MLA Surender Shourie. The process to identify the victims is going on. Shourie streamed a video on Facebook at 12.45 am on Monday, informing people about the accident.