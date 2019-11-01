e-paper
All stakeholders should work towards decongesting city’s traffic, says Pune MLA Sunil Kamble

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:03 IST
Prachi Bari
Pune The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sunil Kamble won the Pune Cantonment seat with a margin of 5,012 votes beating Congress’ Ramesh Bagwe who secured 47,148 votes. Kamble has been a corporator with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) since 1997 and it is his first stint in state-level politics.

What will be the first thing on your priority list now that you have won the Assembly elections?

Traffic situation in Pune and my area (cosmopolitan ward) is deteriorating and that is on top of my agenda. I want to bring non-governmental organisations (NGOs), schoolchildren, police and municipal corporation on the same page and work together towards decongesting the city’s traffic. We cannot increase the width of roads, instead if we create more awareness, it will at least help in bringing in a sense of driving, riding as well as walking on the roads.

In your manifesto, you touched upon water supply as an issue? Can you elaborate?

In my area, there are places where there is low pressure water supply, while some localities hardly receive any water and have to depend on water tankers. It is one of the most crucial areas that I will look into and work out a system. Unlike PMC’s 24x7 water scheme, the cantonment board has no such plan, hence I should look at something similar here. If Bhama Askhed work was to finish early, it would help solve the water supply problem.

What other areas would you like to work on in your area?

There are several slums and I want to make this area slum-free Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and bring in under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. Plans will be made for Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) and City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) to construct homes for them.

You had mentioned youth oriented objectives in your manifesto?

There are a lot of unemployed youth and I want to introduce skill development courses which will help the youth to set up small scale industries and encourage them and built their confidence.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 18:03 IST

