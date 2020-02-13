Amarpal Singh Bony rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal at rally in Sukhbir’s presence

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:01 IST

AMRITSAR: In a jolt to Akali breakaway group Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), its leader and former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal at a party rally in Rajasansi here on Thursday. It is learnt that Bony’s father and former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala also returned to the SAD fold.

According to Sonu Ajnala, Bony’s personal assistant , Rattan Singh Ajnala, the senior vice-president of the SAD (Taksali) that was floated in December 2018 by him along with rebel Akali leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Sewa Singh Sekhwan, was back in the SAD fold though he did not attend the rally.

Bony was elected as Ajnala MLA twice — in 2007 and 2012 — before he was defeated by Congress nominee Harpartap Singh Ajnala in 2017.

There was a buzz about Bony’s rejoining the SAD since last month as he was in touch with Badal, who he met at the reception of former cabinet minister and BJP leader Anil Joshi’s son in Amritsar. His photo with Sukhbir was shared on social media, strengthening speculation of his “ghar wapsi (homecoming)” to the SAD.