e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Amarpal Singh Bony rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal at rally in Sukhbir’s presence

Amarpal Singh Bony rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal at rally in Sukhbir’s presence

‘GHAR WAPSI’ Former Ajnala MLA’s father and former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala also leaves SAD (Taksali) to return to SAD fold

chandigarh Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:01 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony (left) with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal before returning to the party on Thursday. His father and former MP, Rattan Singh Ajnala, who floated the breakaway SAD (Taksali) is also seen.
Former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony (left) with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal before returning to the party on Thursday. His father and former MP, Rattan Singh Ajnala, who floated the breakaway SAD (Taksali) is also seen. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

AMRITSAR: In a jolt to Akali breakaway group Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), its leader and former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal at a party rally in Rajasansi here on Thursday. It is learnt that Bony’s father and former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala also returned to the SAD fold.

According to Sonu Ajnala, Bony’s personal assistant , Rattan Singh Ajnala, the senior vice-president of the SAD (Taksali) that was floated in December 2018 by him along with rebel Akali leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Sewa Singh Sekhwan, was back in the SAD fold though he did not attend the rally.

Bony was elected as Ajnala MLA twice — in 2007 and 2012 — before he was defeated by Congress nominee Harpartap Singh Ajnala in 2017.

There was a buzz about Bony’s rejoining the SAD since last month as he was in touch with Badal, who he met at the reception of former cabinet minister and BJP leader Anil Joshi’s son in Amritsar. His photo with Sukhbir was shared on social media, strengthening speculation of his “ghar wapsi (homecoming)” to the SAD.

tags
top news
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Covid-19: 254 die in a day in China, ‘war time’ measures put in place
Covid-19: 254 die in a day in China, ‘war time’ measures put in place
Crude bombs hurled at lawyer on Lucknow court premises, 2 injured
Crude bombs hurled at lawyer on Lucknow court premises, 2 injured
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News