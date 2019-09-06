Advertisement
Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Ambedkar had opposed Article 370, says Maharashtra CM at RPI function

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:26 IST
Faisal Malik
Mumbai Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had opposed incorporating Article 370 in the Constitution. He even staged a walkout from the constituent Assembly before passing of the resolution. He further said that the Opposition is running a malicious campaign against the BJP claiming that they would end reservation. Meanwhile, RPI demanded 10 Assembly seats from the ruling parties — BJP and Shiv Sena for contesting the upcoming assembly polls. “We want 8-10 assembly seats as an alliance partner,” said Ramdas Athawale, RPI chief.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 00:26 IST

