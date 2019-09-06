Ambedkar had opposed Article 370, says Maharashtra CM at RPI function

cities

Sep 06, 2019

Mumbai Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had opposed incorporating Article 370 in the Constitution. He even staged a walkout from the constituent Assembly before passing of the resolution. He further said that the Opposition is running a malicious campaign against the BJP claiming that they would end reservation. Meanwhile, RPI demanded 10 Assembly seats from the ruling parties — BJP and Shiv Sena for contesting the upcoming assembly polls. “We want 8-10 assembly seats as an alliance partner,” said Ramdas Athawale, RPI chief.

Sep 06, 2019