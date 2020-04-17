e-paper
Home / Cities / Amid lockdown, Ludhiana colleges handle students’ career queries online

Amid lockdown, Ludhiana colleges handle students’ career queries online

At GGNIMT, experts from various fields will connect with students through WhatsApp and video/audio calls to help them select a course

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
An online registration-cum-enquiry module has been started by a Ludhiana college for the students who are seeking admission in graduation and post graduation courses.
Amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, colleges in Ludhiana have come up with online portals to guide the students regarding their careers and solve their admission-related queries.

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT), Ghumar Mandi, has set up an online career counselling cell for Class 12 pass outs and graduates.

Experts from various fields will connect with students through WhatsApp and video/audio calls to help them select a course or career on the basis of their interests and capabilities, besides detailed inquiries through Google forms.

Gujranwala Khalsa Education Council (GKEC) president SP Singh said to help the students and their families in distress, GGNIMT will offer scholarships based on merit and certain reservations.

GGNIMT director Manjit Singh Chhabra said the students seeking admission at the college can approach the experts through the website www.ggnimtldh.org to avail various scholarship schemes. Students can access the link to the inquiry form: https://forms.gle/byMqUCrgxXnWMNhh9, he said.

Besides, Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT), Civil Lines, has started an online registration-cum-enquiry module for the students who are seeking admission in graduation and post graduation courses.

Students can fill the online forms on the college website “kimtludhiana.org” where they will also get the required information regarding various courses such as MBA, MCA, BBA and BCA. The registered candidates will be given online guidance regarding the eligibility criteria and the admission process.

KIMT director Harpreet Kaur said this approach will help candidates in the present uncertain times, adding that the KIMT team will promptly handle the queries of candidates.

