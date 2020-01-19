Amritsar court sends lawyer to judicial custody in blasphemy case

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:05 IST

Amritsar A local court remanded a Mohali-based lawyer Simranjit Kaur in judicial custody on Sunday. Police had brought Simranjit, facing a case of blasphemy, from Mohali where she had surrendered at the office of the SSP.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-west) Dev Dutt said, “Our team arrested her from Mohali, where she had surrended at the SSP office. She was sent to judicial custody after being presented in a local court.”

Members of the Valmiki Samaj had lodged a complaint against her in December 2019 after a video of her, allegedly, comparing gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana with Valmiki had gone viral. She was booked under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC and under sections of Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.