Anna Hazare refuses to join BJP leaders’ call for protest against AAP

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 00:13 IST

New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday turned down Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s request to join the party in a ‘mass movement’ against the Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government.

Gupta, had on August 24, written to Hazare asking him to join BJP’s mass movement alleging that the AAP government in Delhi has become the “new name of social, political and economic corruption”.

In his letter, posted on his Facebook profile on Friday, the 83-year-old instead criticised the BJP for doing little to deliver on its promise of “corruption-free India”.

Hazare said he felt “sorry” reading Gupta’s letter, writing that there “can’t be anything more unfortunate” that a party [BJP] which claims to be the largest political party in the world is calling an “83-year-old man, living in a 10x12 feet room in a temple, with no money or (political) power” to join their movement.

Hazare, who along with Arvind Kejriwal (now Delhi chief minister) and others started the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement in 2011, wrote, “It is your government at the Centre. A lot of Delhi issues are under the central government. CBI, Economic Offence (Wing), vigilance, Delhi police are under the Centre’s control. The Prime Minister has always said that his government has taken tough action to eradicate corruption. If the Delhi government is corrupt, then why is it that your government is not taking any action against them? Or is it that the Centre’s claims to eradicate corruption are hollow claims?”

Hitting out at the BJP, the octogenarian slammed the BJP for doing little to make India corruption-free. He said that people of Delhi and the country took to streets and supported his movement in 2011 as they were fed up with corruption. “Then your party came to power in 2014 by promising a corruption-free India. But people continue to suffer. The ruling party sees fault only in other parties, but sometimes, introspection should also be done and raise a voice against its own shortcomings,” he wrote.

Gupta issued a statement in which he said, “Anna Hazare ji had organised a mass movement against corruption in Delhi in 2011 and the AAP, born from the same movement, is steeped in corruption today. In this context, the BJP had requested him to give his support. He himself has admitted that he has always been protesting against corruption and will take part in the fight against corruption in future. The BJP is committed and capable to fight every battle against corruption. We request those who have been fighting against corruption to join this movement.”

Hazare’s response has not gone down well with senior party leaders, some of whom who feel there was no need for Gupta, who took charge of the party’s Delhi unit in June, to approach Hazare.

“It was a miscalculated move that has backfired. We should be more careful,” a senior BJP leader, who asked not to be named, told HT.

