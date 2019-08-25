Residents of Gurugram’s Ardee City want MCG to take over maintenance

gurugram

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:02 IST

Demanding that the upkeep of their colony be taken up by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, the residents of Ardee City have launched a campaign to collect signatures of all residents and submit the same to the government.

There are 2,600 families residing in Ardee City, located in Sector 52. It is being maintained by Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited since it was developed in 2002-03.

Residents said that amenities, such as water, streetlights, drains and sewer are in a bad state.

The campaign was launched on Friday and by Sunday the RWA had collected signatures of around 500 residents.

RWA president Praveen Yadav said, “We have met Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner and MCG commissioner, a month ago seeking his intervention to convey our demand to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.”

Residents met Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner (STP), two weeks ago and submitted a memorandum. “I have conveyed their request to the head office Chandigarh. We are waiting for the appropriate direction from the head office,” said Chauhan.

Anil Hasija, senior vice president of Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited, said, “I am not aware of such a campaign at all. We are maintaining colony well, however.”

Area councillor Kuldeep Vohra said that he will raise the issue at the MCG House meeting on September 3.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 21:39 IST