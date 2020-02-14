e-paper
Home / Cities / Armed assailants free 2 POs from police custody

Armed assailants free 2 POs from police custody

The incident took place when a police team was on its way to Lakho Ke Behram police station after nabbing two proclaimed offenders

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Unidentified armed assailants managed to free two proclaimed offenders from police custody at Guru Har Sahai, a sub-division of Ferozepur, on Friday night.

The incident took place when a police team was on its way to Lakho Ke Behram police station after nabbing two proclaimed offenders.

When the police vehicle reached near Jangawala village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road around 8.15pm, some armed men, who came in a car, fired gunshots in the air and freed Jarman Jeet Singh and Harmeet Singh, who were booked on the charges of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act for attacking Akali leader Pritam Singh Bath in 2017.

Deputy inspector general Hardiyal Singh Mann said a hunt has been launched to nab the accused.

