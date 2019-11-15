Army jawan, home on vacation, poisoned to death by wife, paramour in Wakad

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:22 IST

PUNE A married woman, her lover, and two others have been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday for the murder of her husband.

The deceased man, identified as Indian Army jawan Sanjay Bhosale, 40, had recently come home from his posting in Assam for a holiday. He was living with his accused wife at Awara Lexi society in Rahatani, Wakad.

The wife has been identified as Sheetal Sanjay Bhosale, 29, while her co-accused are identified as Yogesh K Kadam, 29; Manish Narayan Madne, 32; and Rahul Ashok Kale, 35; all residents of Kalewadi, according to police. The four arrested have been remanded to police custody till November 19 by a local court.

The murder was committed on November 7 by the wife who allegedly poisoned a glass of water which deceased consumed, according to police.

The next morning the woman informed Kadam, whom she is believed to be having an extra marital affair with. The wife and Kadam are both pharmacy graduates, according to police.

It was Kadam who had given the woman a tablet of sodium cyanide, according to the police.

Kadam and Sheetal had met two years ago when the Bhosale couple lived in a different building. The deceased jawan had an idea about the affair and had started questioning her about it, police said.

Kadam brought two of his associates to help with disposal of the body. They hired a Zoom car and took it to Khed Shivapur and left the corpse by the side of the road, according to police.

“He was killed on the night of November 7 and the body was disposed off on the morning of November 8. The body was found that evening and was taken to Sassoon General hospital,” said senior police inspector Satish Mane of Wakad police station.

After a post mortem the identity was established and a case of accidental death was registered at Rajgad police station.

While investigating the case, Rajgad police checked the call records of the wife and investigated the matter.

“When the calls and texts revealed a possible affair, the wife started giving misleading answers. After continuous questioning, she finally confessed about it and gave the details of others involved,” said police sub inspector SB Babar of Wakad police station, who is now investigating the case.

As the body was found, a case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (criminal conspiracy), 120B (destruction of evidence), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Rajgad police station. However, it was later transferred to Wakad police station under Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction..