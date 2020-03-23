Arrest of one by Pimpri Chinchwad police solves 14 cases

cities

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 21:34 IST

PUNE: An arrest by Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch officials brought 14 cases of theft to light, according to a statement issued by Unit 4 senior police inspector Mohan Shinde.

The accused has been identified as Rafik Husain Shaikh, 26, a resident of Hadapsar. The arrest was made by a team led by assistant police inspector Ambrish Deshmukh of Unit 4.

The team was investigating cases of house thefts in Wakad and Sangvi and were going through list of on-record criminals when Shaikh landed on their radar.

He was arrested from Sangvi on March 17. He has been remanded to police custody during which police recovered valuables reported stolen in 12 cases along with two vehicles which were also reported stolen.

The recovered valuables include 367 gramme gold jewellery, 179 gramme silver ornaments, and two motocycles - one Honda Dio and one Honda Activa. The collective value of recovered valuables and vehicles has been estimated to be around Rs 15,13,150.

The arrested man, targeted locked houses in broad daylight and broke open the main door to entre. Of the theft cases, three were registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad while 11 were registered in various Pune police stations.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, two cases were registered at Wakad while one was registered at Bhosari. Of the cases in Pune, five were registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, three at Hadapsar and one each at Sinhgad and Bibvewadi police station. One of the 11 cases is yet to be registered.