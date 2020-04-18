e-paper
Arrested man who escaped from hospital after lying about having Covid-19, nabbed again

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: A man from Haryana, who was arrested for smuggling liquor, but claimed to be a Covid-19 patient, and was then admitted to a hospital, from where he escaped five days later, has been arrested again.

The man, Amit Paldi, was arrested from Sampla district in Haryana on Friday.

Police said that around 6.30am on April 10, a van was stopped by a team in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar. Police checked the vehicle and found 3,120 bottles of liquor concealed inside empty cartons of milk. The occupants of the car, later identified as Amit and Vikrant, had also pasted a fake pass, supposedly issued by north Delhi district magistrate’s office, on the car’s windshield.

The two were arrested from the spot.

Deputy commissioner of police(central), Sanjay Bhatia said,”When we questioned the two occupants of the van, they said Vikrant’s aunt had died of Covid-19 last week and that he and Amit were also possibly carrying the infection. They were then taken to hospital and kept in isolation”.

Police said the two men were then taken to the Lok Nayak hospital, where their samples were taken and they were sent to quarantine.

Police said that while the hospital authorities were conducting a second test for Covid-19, after the first tested negative, Amit escaped from hospital. Police said he walked to Sampla, about 60km from Lok Nayak hospital.

An officer said Amit, who works in a crockery factory, has landed himself in more trouble by lying about the disease and escaping police custody. Vikrant, who is still in isolation, will be released, because he has been granted bail in the liquor smuggling case.

