Article 370 scrapped in J&K: CR, WR beef up security, alert issued to RPF, GRP and MSF

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 00:02 IST

In the wake of the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the central and western railway on Monday beefed up security at all suburban railway stations. As a precautionary measure, an alert has been issued to all Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel in the city.

“No additional deployment has been done yet, but an alert has been issued to all railway police personnel. They have been asked to be vigilant and conduct regular rounds of inspection,” said a senior RPF staff member.

Railway police officials have been asked to inspect in plain clothes long-distance and local trains. The dog squad has been deployed at major railway termini, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus and Churchgate. Earlier in March, the suburban railway stations were put on high alert, amid security reports from intelligence agencies.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 00:02 IST