Home / Cities / As cops fine woman doctor, Patiala health dept says driving car sans mask no violation

As cops fine woman doctor, Patiala health dept says driving car sans mask no violation

cities Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:47 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Patiala
After a woman doctor was fined for not wearing mask inside her car, Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra on Sunday termed termed the challan “unreasonable” and a violation of the government’s order.

He also wrote to the Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP), asking him to implement the official orders accurately.

Car occupants can be challaned for not maintaining social distancing, but not if they are not wearing masks.

On Saturday, the Patiala police had issued a challan to Dr Harjot Kaur, a medical officer at the primary health centre in Sauja of Bhadson block, for not wearing a mask while driving in her car.

In his letter to SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the civil surgeon wrote, “It has come to my notice that SHO Kotawali has issued a challan to Dr Harjot Kaur for not wearing mask in car while she was on Covid-19 duty. In this regard, the health department is also receiving verbal complaints that challans have been issued for not wearing masks in car, which is a violation of government’s order, as per which, people will be fined for not wearing masks in public places only. Therefore, you should direct the officials and officers to stick to that.”

“The motive behind writing to the SSP is to highlight the need of sensitisation among police personnel, who are responsible for implementation of government’s order,” Dr Malhotra said.

The issue has brought the police and health departments at loggerheads now.

Responding to the civil surgeon’s letter, SSP Sidhu advised him to revisit the notification of health and family welfare department and refrain from sensationalism.

“Punjab health services director in a notification dated May 15 had declared that every person travelling by a vehicle should be wearing a mask. In the same notification, it has been said that those found without masks will be fined ₹200, which was enhanced to ₹500 on May 29,” the SSP said.

On civil surgeon’s claim that in the revised advisory there was no mention of the said challan, the SSP said, “The revised advisory is not standalone and was issued in continuation of earlier advisory.”

