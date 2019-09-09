ASI, head constable booked for producing wrong evidence in 2012 drugs case

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:16 IST

After the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed a state government’s plea, Malerkotla police on Sunday booked two cops and four unidentified persons for producing “wrong evidence” in a 2012 drugs case on the orders of Sangrur court, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg on Monday.

The SSP said a departmental probe, to be conducted by a DSP-level officer, has been ordered against the cops — assistant sub-inspector Kewal Krishan and head constable Harjinder Singh — who were appointed with the crime investigation agency (CIA), Bahadur Singh Wala, in 2012.

The SSP said the accused arrested Sarf Raj, alias Jagga, from Malerkotla under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act on November, 7, 2012, and allegedly recovered 100 vials of cough syrup from his possession.

On September, 12, 2016, the court of additional session judge Sanjay Agnihotri acquitted Jagga and ordered to register a case against the ASI and head constable and the persons who assisted them in planting the drugs case.

“The state moved the HC which recently dismissed the plea. The police have registered a case against the accused following Sangrur court orders. I have also ordered a departmental probe. If find guilty, strict action will be taken against them,” the SSP said.

The cops and four others have been booked under Sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 177 (furnishing false information), 193 (punishment for false evidence), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment) and 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 58 of the NDPS Act at the Malerkotla City -1 police station.

“The cops gave wrong evidence and the court acquitted Jagga. However, the police have registered a case against six persons but no arrest has been made so far,” said station house officer Lakhwinder Singh.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 23:16 IST