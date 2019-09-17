ASI Punjab police kills self with service revolver

cities

A 45-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police killed himself using his service revolver on Sunday night. The body of the deceased Harmail Singh, who was posted in the intelligence wing in Patiala, was found lying in a pool of blood in his car beneath 21 number railway bridge.

Police said that late on Sunday night, when commuters nearby heard the gunshot, they immediately called the police control room. The ASI’s body was brought out by breaking one of the windowpanes. Police said the assistant sub-inspector reportedly shot himself from point blank range using his service revolver.

“He was rushed to Rajendra hospital where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. However, he was taken to a local private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 4am,” the police said. The motive behind the extreme act is yet to be ascertained said a police official.

Station house officer at Civil Lines police station Rahul Kaushal said inquest proceedings have been started under Section 174 (Police to inquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after recording the statement of the deceased’s brother Kripal Singh.

