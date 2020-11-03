Assam government deports 42 Bangladeshi nationals back

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:04 IST

The Assam government authorities on Monday deported 42 Bangladeshi nationals, including nine women, who had entered the porous and most-populous north-eastern state and were living illegally,

Police officials at Karimganj district in Barak Valley said the 42 people were handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities at the Sutarkandi international border between India and the neighbouring country.

“The Bangladeshi nationals were deported at 2.30pm following coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocol and other formalities,” said Mayank Kumar, superintendent of police (SP), Karimganj.

These Bangladeshi nationals were detected and arrested from various parts of Assam such as Guwahati, Cachar, South Salmara, Karimganj, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.