ASSEMBLY BYPOLL No development took place under Cong govt: Sukhbir

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:45 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged the people to defeat the ruling Congress in the coming assembly bypolls as it has failed to carry out any development work in the state.

Addressing public meetings in favour of SAD candidate Raj Singh Dibbipura in Jalalabad constituency, he also accused the Congress of stopping all social welfare initiatives launched by the previous SAD government, besides burdening the people with inflated power bills.

“In Jalalabad, development took place during the previous two terms of the SAD-BJP government. The Congress carried out no development work during the past two-and-a-half years and also denied social welfare benefits under atta-dal scheme, old age pension and shagun scheme to a large section of population.”

“This is a good opportunity to give a jolt to the Congress to force it to fulfil the promises made by it,” he added.

Sukhbir, who addressed six rallies in the constituency, said the defeat of the Congress in the state bypolls will sound the bell for its ouster in 2022 assembly elections. Former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon and SAD leader Avtar Singh Zira also spoke on the occasion.

