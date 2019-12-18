e-paper
Assets of 3 more drug peddlers worth ₹2cr seized in Tarn Taran

With this, police have seized assets of 21 ‘big’ worth ₹17.51 cr in a month

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, TARN TARAN
Police on Wednesday seized assets of three more drug peddlers worth ₹2.14 crore. With this, Tarn Taran police have seized assets of 21 smugglers worth ₹17.51 crore in a month.

The action came following an order of the competent authority — a statutory authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976, and under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (SP headquarters) Jagjit Singh Walia said properties of Harchand Singh of Narli village falling under Khalra police station, Gurpartap Singh of Sara-e-Amanat Khan village and Manpreet Singh of Gandiwind village under Sara-e-Amanat Khan police station, have been seized.

Walia said Harchand and Gurpartap were booked in 2007 after recovery of 3kg and 1kg heroin each from their possession. Similarly, Manpreet was booked in 2013 after he was caught with 500gm heroin, he added.

“Harchand’s assets worth ₹1.5 crore, Gurpartap’s ₹52.53 lakh and Manpreet’s ₹11.52 lakh, including agriculture land, houses, have been seized, said the SP.

He said on the direction of Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya, more cases are being scrutinised so the property of other “big drug peddlers” are also seized.

He said most of the drug paddlers whose properties have been seized belong to villages situated near India-Pakistan border.

Tarn Taran is the worst drug-hit district in Punjab. According to the district administration, more than 30,000 patients are being treated in various government and private drug de-addiction centres.

