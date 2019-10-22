Aswani, Sonkar file attempted murder case against each other, in police custody

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:05 IST

PUNE: Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Dabbu Hiranand Aswani, 51, and Shiv Sena member’s relative Bablu Sonkar, 40, for attempted murder cases filed by the duo against each other.

Aswani is the former deputy mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Sonkar’s father-in-law Gautam Chabukswar of Shiv Sena and Anna Bansode of NCP are pitted against each other from the Pimpri constituency in the Assembly elections. The result is due on October 24.

Aswani and three others were remanded to police custody by a local court on Tuesday in a case of attempted murder of Bablu Sonkar, his driver and two of his associates. Aswani was booked with three others in a case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 143, 147 and 149 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pimpri police station.

Sonkar, along with two others, was remanded to police custody until October 27 for attempted murder of Aswani and threatening his associates. Sonkar was booked with six others under Sections 307, 143, 147, 148, 149 of IPC along with Sections 3(25)(27) of Arms Act and Sections 37(1)(3) along with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

While the case against Aswani is being investigated by senior police inspector Ravindra Babar, the case against Sonkar is being probed by assistant police inspector S Chavan. The two groups came to blows on Monday afternoon outside Aswani’s house near Shani temple in Pimpri.

On Monday, Aswani had said, “Voter slip distribution was going on in front of my house, when a group of unknown people started abusing my workers. When I went to ask them what the problem is, they attacked me, my brother, and my workers, with a sickle. They also threatened us with a gun.”

On the other hand, Sonkar’s driver Abhinavkumar Singh, 30, lodged a complaint against Aswani saying he blocked Sonkar’s way and started the fight outside his house.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 20:05 IST