ATTACK ON NANKANA SAHIB GURDWARA:SGPC to send 4-member delegation to Pak

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:36 IST

STOCKTAKING Urges Pak govt to ensure safety of Sikhs; to take up matter with United Nations

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body which manages Sikh shrines, will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation following an attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in the Punjab province of the neighbouring country.

On Friday, a mob reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones.

Condemning the attack on the historic shrine, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal appealed to the Pakistan government to take strict action against the culprits. “We strongly condemn the mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and appeal to the Pakistan government to take stringent action against the culprits and also ensure safety of Sikhs living there,” Longowal said in a statement.

“We will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation there,” he said, adding that the delegation would also meet Sikh families in Nankana Sahib and Pakistan Punjab governor and chief minister.

The apex gurdwara body chief said the delegation will comprise SGPC senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta, chief sectary Roop Singh, SGPC member Surjit Singh and additional manager of Golden Temple Rajinder Singh.

“We have spoken with the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib management committee and they told us the situation is normal now,” he said.

The SGPC chief said the sentiments of the Sikh community were hurt with the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. Longowal said that the SGPC would also take up this matter with the United Nations.

“We have written a letter to Pakistan ambassador to issue visas to the delegation members on priority. Roop Singh also contacted Pakistan Punjab governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to appeal for the safety of Sikhs living in Pakistan,” he said.

The SGPC has also written a letter to foreign minister S Jaishankar urging him to ensure the safety of Indian Sikhs living in Pakistan.