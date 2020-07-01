e-paper
Home / Cities / Auto gang steals Ludhiana man’s ₹49,000, throws him out of moving vehicle

Auto gang steals Ludhiana man’s ₹49,000, throws him out of moving vehicle

Victim managed to jot down the auto’s registration number

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A three-wheeler gang snatched Rs 49,000 from an employee of a spare parts’ shop and threw him out of the moving auto near the Clock Tower on Wednesday.

Ramandeep Singh, 23, of New Ashok Nagar, told the police that he had hailed the auto to reach Bank of Baroda near Clock Tower to deposit cash in the bank. A passenger was already riding the vehicle.

As they reached near the Clock Tower, the driver and passenger suddenly snatched his cash and threw him out of the moving vehicle before fleeing.

The victim said the accused were addressing each other as Sanju and Jhangi. While Sanju was driving the vehicle, Jhangi was the passenger.

“The victim was able to jot down the vehicle’s registration number. We will nab the accused soon,” said ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Division Number 1 police station.

On June 27, police had arrested a member of an auto gang that had stolen a Hoshiarpur-based trader’s Rs 2 lakh. The victim in this case was also thrown out of a moving auto on June 25, in a similar modus operandi.

