e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Baba Ram Singh’s cremation: Politicos, religious leaders, farmers urge Modi to resolve issue at earliest

Baba Ram Singh’s cremation: Politicos, religious leaders, farmers urge Modi to resolve issue at earliest

Say they cannot bear more such losses; the Sikh preacher had shot himself at the protest site on Wednesday; had written in suicide note that he was pained to see the plight of farmers

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:43 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Baba Ram Singh
Baba Ram Singh
         

Farmer leaders, religious gurus and politicians, who attended Baba Ram Singh’s funeral on Friday, said they cannot bear more such losses and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the farmers’ issues at the earliest.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was among those who attended the funeral, slammed the Union government for its failure to resolve the issue, which she said, had forced farmers to sit on an indefinite dharna on Delhi’s borders. “Baba Ram Singh’s sacrifice has shaken up every citizen of the country but the government is not taking the farmers’ concerns seriously. If Babaji’s supreme sacrifice could not shake their conscience, then I think the government is filled with oppressors,” she said.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Centre should respect Baba Ram Singh’s sacrifice by accepting the farmers’ demands so that they can return home and resume their agricultural work.

Farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan who came to pay their respects to the Sikh preacher also echoed similar views.

Manjit Singh Rai of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Doaba, said, “Since Babaji has already sacrificed his life for the protesting farmers, we urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately resolve this issue so that such incidents are not repeated in future. We cannot bear more such losses,” he added.

A farmer leader from Rajashtan, Ram Pal Jat, who is the national president of Rashtriya Kisan Mahapanchayat, said, “Babaji’s supreme sacrifice has united the farmers of the entire country. PM Modi must take immediate steps to end this agitation by withdrawing these laws.”

top news
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In