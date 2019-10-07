Bains seeks CBI probe into irrigation ‘scam’

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:05 IST

Sharing the alleged leaked documents of the vigilance inquiry into the irrigation department multi-crore scam, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and Atam Nagar MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case, wherein prime accused Gurinder Singh, alias Bhapa, allegedly admitted that he bribed two former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ministers, three IAS officer and a few others.

Addressing a press conference at his office on Dugri road on Monday, Bains accused chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of favouring the SAD and Badals stating that the accused made these revelations in December 2017, but action has not been taken against politicians or bureaucrats.

The LIP chief said he doesn’t have faith in the Punjab Vigilance department and the irrigation department scam should be handed over to the central agency.

“We would move the high court and even the Supreme Court if action is not taken against the accused,” said Bains.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:03 IST