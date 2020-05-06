e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Baramati man dies after consuming spirit in place of liquor

Baramati man dies after consuming spirit in place of liquor

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 12:58 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: A 45-year-old person died in Baramati on May 1 after he allegedly consumed spirit as an alternative to alcohol. Four of his friends who had also also consumed the same, were discharged after treatment in private hospitals in Baramati, Somnath Lande, assistant police inspector in-charge of Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station said.

The incident happened on April 30, when a group of five persons consumed the poisonous substance-- which the police suspect was spirit-- as they were not able to get alcohol during this lockdown.

The deceased was identified as Dattatray Waghmare (45), a resident of Shirasne village, Baramati taluka in Pune district. He owned a motor garage in Shirasne village and also had a farm.

Vadgaon Nimbalkar police said Waghmare and his friends were in search of alcohol and were unable to get it during the lockdown. They managed to get hold of spirit and decided to consume it as a substitute for liquor on the evening of April 30.

The next day, Waghmare started feeling restless and his condition started deteriorating, along with that of his friends. All of them were taken to a nearby private hospital where Waghmare died while undergoing treatment, police said. The other four were discharged after treatment.

“We have lodged an accidental death complaint in this case.” Lande said.

top news
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities