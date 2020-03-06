BARGARI SACRILEGE PROBE:CBI trying to subvert course of justice: Capt

cities

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday termed move of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to a file review petition on the Bargari sacrilege case as an act of the agency aiming at subverting the course of justice at the behest of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is part of the Central government.

In a statement, the CM described the move as a delaying tactic, aimed at scuttling the probe into the Bargari case, which the state government had decided to hand over to the special investigative team (SIT) of Punjab Police through a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha in August 2018.

Pointing out that the then SAD-BJP government had entrusted the probe into three cases filed in the matter to the CBI in November 2015, Amarinder said the agency had failed to make any headway in its investigation all these years – a fact duly noted and recorded by the court during hearings in the matter.

SAD HITS BACK

Hitting back, the SAD termed Amarinder’s allegations as a bundle of lies and asked him to request the Chief Justice of India to depute a sitting judge to probe the Bargari sacrilege incident if he was really serious about delivering justice.

Stating that the CM could not cover his own government’s failure to give justice in the Bargari sacrilege case with mischievous statements which did not have any basis, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said Amarinder did not find it fit to call on the Prime Minister or the home minister on this issue for the last three years.