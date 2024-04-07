 120-foot chariot crashes down during a procession in Bengaluru's Anekal. VIDEO | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

120-foot chariot crashes down during a procession in Bengaluru's Anekal. VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2024 09:30 AM IST

On Saturday, people from more than 10 villages gathered to see the famous annual procession.

A 120-foot-tall chariot collapsed in Bengaluru’s Anekal on Saturday afternoon during the annual procession at Husur Madduramma temple. The visuals sent chills to the viewers as a huge, decorated chariot crashed as large number of people were around it. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

120-foot chariot crashes down during procession in Bengaluru's Anekal. VIDEO
120-foot chariot crashes down during procession in Bengaluru's Anekal. VIDEO

Also Read - Contraband drugs worth 2 crore seized in Bengaluru, foreign national arrested

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On Saturday, people from more than 10 villages gathered to see the famous annual procession. When the organizers tried to lift the huge structure, it lost its balance and hit the ground. The people were seen panicking and running around as the fall was chaotic.

It is also reported that a significant electric poll was nearby, and luckily, the chariot did not fall on it, which would likely have caused a major threat.

The chariots are a crucial part of Husur Madaramma temple, and the annual procession draws huge crowds from the nearby villages.

Meanwhile, social media expressed shock at the scary visuals of a huge chariot hitting the ground. A user said, “Sad to see this. One of the bestcar festivals. By god grace everyone are safe , no injuries.”

Another user wrote, “The road is the worst at this junction. Nearly 3 feet of potholes, which were filled with only loose soil last week.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / 120-foot chariot crashes down during a procession in Bengaluru's Anekal. VIDEO
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On