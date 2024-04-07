120-foot chariot crashes down during a procession in Bengaluru's Anekal. VIDEO

A 120-foot-tall chariot collapsed in Bengaluru’s Anekal on Saturday afternoon during the annual procession at Husur Madduramma temple. The visuals sent chills to the viewers as a huge, decorated chariot crashed as large number of people were around it. However, nobody was injured in the incident. 120-foot chariot crashes down during procession in Bengaluru's Anekal. VIDEO

On Saturday, people from more than 10 villages gathered to see the famous annual procession. When the organizers tried to lift the huge structure, it lost its balance and hit the ground. The people were seen panicking and running around as the fall was chaotic.

It is also reported that a significant electric poll was nearby, and luckily, the chariot did not fall on it, which would likely have caused a major threat.

The chariots are a crucial part of Husur Madaramma temple, and the annual procession draws huge crowds from the nearby villages.

Meanwhile, social media expressed shock at the scary visuals of a huge chariot hitting the ground. A user said, “Sad to see this. One of the bestcar festivals. By god grace everyone are safe , no injuries.”

Another user wrote, “The road is the worst at this junction. Nearly 3 feet of potholes, which were filled with only loose soil last week.”