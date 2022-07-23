1.5-yr-old girl run over in Bengaluru as father reversed truck: Report
- An 18-month-old girl was run over by her father's reversing truck while she was playing near her house in Bengaluru's Bellandur area.
In an unfortunate incident, a one-and-half year old girl was mowed down by her father's reversing truck near her home in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area on Friday.
According to a report from The Times of India, the girl, whose name was Monika Devi, was playing near her house in Kammanahalli near Anekal, early on Friday morning while her mother, Vendamma Devi, had taken her elder daughter, five years old, to school. Vendamma worked as a household help, while her husband was a construction materials supplier in Karnataka. The family's hometown is Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu.
The child's father, Balakrishna, was reversing his truck when the mudguard of the vehicle knocked Monika down and she sustained serious injuries on her head.
Neighbours and on-lookers immediately alerted Balakrishna after which he stopped the vehicle and rushed his daughter to a private hospital. Reports quoted police officials as saying that the child was being treated for her injuries in Sarjapur and then shifted to another hospital in Bellandur.
However, Monika succumbed to her grave injuries in the afternoon.
