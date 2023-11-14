18-year-old boy stabbed to death near Bengaluru on Diwali over photo sharing dispute

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy was killed by a group after an argument over transfer of photos near Bengaluru. The tragedy occurred on Deepawali near the Doddaballapura area in Bengaluru Rural district, news agency PTI reported. The tragedy occurred on Deepawali near the Doddaballapura area in Bengaluru Rural district. (Getty image)

The victim, who has been identified as Surya, was shooting some photographs along with his friends at a spot near a dhaba where there is some wall art, when they were asked by another group to click some photos of them as well. Despite refusing at first, they conceded to taking some photos of the other group, however, an argument ensued when the group demanded that they be transferred these photos via WhatsApp immediately.

Surya and friends explained that the photos have to transferred from their camera onto a system first to be accessed, but the other group kept insisting that they want their photos immediately.

Shortly after, one of the group members, identified as Dileep, allegedly brought out a sharp weapon and stabbed Surya in the chest. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Surya succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the other group fled the spot.

Cops have registered a case in the matter and said they have already identified two of the accused. They are probing the case further and are on the lookout for the rest of the group.

"A case of murder has been registered in connection with the incident. Statements of the victim's friends have also been recorded. We have identified two of the five accused involved in the incident and efforts are being made to identify the rest and arrest them," Mallikarjun Baldani, the Superintendent of Police for Bengaluru Rural district told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

