20-year-old student found dead in Bengaluru lodge hours after female friend checked out: Report

A 20-year-old student from Dakshina Kannada district was found dead in a lodge room in Bengaluru under unexplained circumstances late Friday, sparking a police investigation into the events leading up to his death.

The deceased, identified as P. Thakshith from Puttur, had checked into a budget lodge in Maruthi Nagar, South Bengaluru, on October 9, said a report by the Deccan Herald. He was accompanied by a female friend from Virajpet in Kodagu, and the two stayed together for over a week.

According to the lodge staff, the woman checked out alone on the evening of October 17. A few hours later, when staff went to inspect the room, they found Thakshith lying motionless under a blanket, as if he were asleep. He was declared dead at the scene, and Madiwala police were called in immediately, siad the report.

Police say the pair had told lodge staff they were in Bengaluru for academic work. Both were enrolled in a college in Mangaluru. They reportedly paid their rent daily and mostly kept to themselves.

They mostly stayed indoors and ordered food from outside, said one officer involved in the investigation. At one point, they both mentioned suffering from food poisoning and had even bought over-the-counter medication from a local pharmacy, he added, as per the publication.

Initial assessments suggest no signs of foul play, but investigators are not ruling anything out until the autopsy results come in.

It currently appears to be a natural death, but we are waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause, the officer further stated.

The circumstances, his companion leaving hours before the body was found and their recent illness, have left several unanswered questions. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage, recording statements, and awaiting forensic reports to shed light on what really happened during those eight days.

The investigation remains ongoing.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.