3 of family drown in Mysuru canal: Cops

Bengaluru The parents lost their lives while attempting to rescue their daughter who had accidentally fallen into a canal, police said.

Three people of a family drowned in Mysuru district of Karnataka on Saturday evening, officers said.

According to police officers, the incident occurred in Changudanahalli village in Saraguru taluk . The parents lost their lives while attempting to rescue their daughter who had accidentally fallen into a canal, police said.

The victims have been identified as Mohammad Kafil (42), Shavara bhanu (35), and Shahira bhanu (20), all residents of Bengaluru. Mohammad Kafil, originally from Changudanahalli, had returned to the village to participate in a 11-day ceremony.

The incident occurred when the daughter went to wash her hands and feet in the canal on the bank of Nugu reservoir and accidentally slipped into the canal. In an attempt to rescue her, Mohammad Kafil and his wife Shavara Bhanu rushed to her aid but tragically, all three were swept away by the rushing water and drowned, police added.

“The incident occurred in the afternoon and we rushed to the spot along with swimming experts,” Saragur police sub-inspector Nandeesh Kumar told HT. He said fire brigade personnel fished out one body and after many hours of search the other two bodies were fished out. He said they have registered a case (under what section) and are further investigating the incident.

Post-mortem examinations were conducted at Saraguru Government Hospital, and the bodies were subsequently handed over to their family members.

“All the three residents of Jayanagara in Bengaluru and came two days ago to take part in a 11-day ceremony,’’ Mohammed Faizal, brother of deceased Kafil told reporters.

