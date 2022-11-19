Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 30 sambar and 40 chital deer to be translocated from Mysuru zoo: Report

30 sambar and 40 chital deer to be translocated from Mysuru zoo: Report

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 09:16 PM IST

The decision was taken as the deer and chital are in surplus and shifting them to Kali Tiger Reserve would increase the prey of wild animals.

30 sambar and 40 chital deer to be translocated from Mysuru zoo: Report(Pic for representation)
30 sambar and 40 chital deer to be translocated from Mysuru zoo: Report(Pic for representation)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

A total of 30 sambar deer and 40 chital deer will be translocated from Mysuru Zoo to Kali Tiger Reserve in Uttara Kannada district, the Indian Express reported. The decision was taken as the deer and chital are in surplus and shifting them to Kali Tiger Reserve would increase the prey of wild animals.

According to the report, the central Zoo authority has granted permission to the Mysuru zoo authority to translocate the animals. The move is also expected to reduce the man-animal conflict in the state. “The wild animals need prey within the sanctuary and this move would help wild animals like tigers to not come beyond the sanctuary for food. We are shifting 30 Sambar deer and 40 Chital deer from the Mysuru zoo to Kali Tiger Reserve. We believe that this would reduce the human-animal conflict in the region,” a forest official was quoted as saying.

As per central zoo authority guidelines, a zoo can have up to 40 deer and deer in Mysuru are already in surplus, said the report. The translocation of the animals will be done in phases.

Recently, Karnataka has seen many human-wild animal encounters especially in the surroundings of forest areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out