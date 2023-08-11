77th Independence Day: This village in Karnataka makes official Indian flags

The 77th Indian Independence Day is around the corner and the Indian flags will be hoisted across the country to mark the historic day. Though the tri color flags are manufactured across the country, there is only one Beaure of Indian Standards (BIS) recognized tri color manufacturing unit in the country which is located at Karnataka’s Hubballi district. 77th Independence Day: This village in K'taka makes official Indian flags(HT Gallery)

The Indian flags unfurled at Red Fort, India Gate, Parliament Building, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Defence force offices, government buildings, vehicles of the President and Prime Minister or other ministers, flags placed on the tables of government offices are made at Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyuktha Sangha at Bengeri village in Hubballi district.

What is Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyuktha Sangha?

KKGSS is an official and only certified manufacturing unit of Indian flags, predominantly run by women khadi weavers. The KKGSS federation also runs a training institute where it teaches students about textile chemistry.

For historic events like Independence Day and Republic Day, the KKGSS receives a huge number of orders and the entire raw material is sourced from Karnataka’s Bagalkot. A total of 100 specialist spinners and 100 weavers are employed in making the flags and they begin weaving, followed by dying of the cloth with tricolour. The cloth is cut into nine different sizes of Indian national flags with 2 : 3 ratio measurement being common in the flags of all sizes. Based on the orders, the flags are shipped across the country.

According to KKGSS, most of the work in the process of making a national flag is done by women. Annapura Dodamani, the manager of KKGSS told ANI, “It is natural for us to get huge number of orders during Independence Day and Republic Day. From cutting and stitching the flag to packing it for the transport, most of the work is done by the women in the unit. Almost 95% of our workforce are women and there are also a few men employed here.” The KKGSS was established in 1947.