8 Mangaluru students booked under POCSO after kissing challenge video goes viral

Mangaluru police have booked eight students under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act after a video shared on social media showed two youngsters kissing inside a private apartment while their friends cheer.

According to news agency PTI, the students and their friends were playing a game - 'truth or dare'. One of the two students seen kissing in in her uniform and also wearing her ID card. Both students are believed to be from city colleges.

According to some reports, the students had all rented an apartment and used to often host competitions and games.

The video - shot around six months ago - emerged on social media after one of the students shared the video with a friend via WhatsApp last week, Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told PTI.

At first police first detained the boy who made the video for questioning.

Subsequently eight students were booked under sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code, IPC, apart from POCSO.

The students seen kissing in the video have been suspended by their college.

However, neither the college authorities nor the parents of the students have lodged any complaint with the police, according to the commissioner.

Police are also inquiring if the students had consumed drugs while holding their competition, the Mangaluru top cop added.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON