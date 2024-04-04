‘A hard worker and an intellectual giant’: Siddaramaiah on Manmohan Singh who retires from Rajya Sabha

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote a note recalling the contributions of Dr Manmohan Singh after he retired from Rajya Sabha and called his tenure a testament to the power of quiet determination and the impact of visionary leadership. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ANI)

As Dr Manmohan Singh bids adieu to the Rajya Sabha, marking the end of an era, it's imperative to reflect on the indelible mark he has left on India's history, both as an economist par excellence and a statesman of rare calibre. Dr Singh's tenure is a testament to the power of quiet determination and the profound impact of visionary leadership, said an official statement from the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

READ | ‘No Modi wave in Karnataka’: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Praising the revolutionary economic policies of former Prime Minister, CM said, "At the heart of Dr Singh's legacy lies his revolutionary economic policy. As the architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, he ushered in reforms that propelled the nation onto the global stage, fostering unprecedented growth and development. His policies were not just transformative; they were a beacon of hope for a country on the brink of financial uncertainty, illustrating his deep understanding of the complex global economic landscape."

"Dr Singh's mode of communication marked a significant shift from typical political discourse. Avoiding theatrics in favor of substance, he conveyed his messages with clear and meaningful depth, striking a chord with both colleagues and the broader public. His speeches were rich in insight, showcasing his deep understanding of the matters at hand. This straightforward approach, free from extravagance, highlighted a leader who placed governance above showmanship, Siddaramaiah wrote.

READ | Will quit if Amit Shah’s claims on drought relief is proven: CM Siddaramaiah

In confronting the media questions by Manmohan Singh during his tenure as PM in a very polite manner, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "Facing the media, Dr Singh was the epitome of grace and respect. Even when confronted with challenging questions, he exhibited a composure that was both serene and confident, a rare quality in the often chaotic world of politics. His interactions were marked by an unwavering respect for the fourth estate, recognising its pivotal role in a vibrant democracy.

"On the international front, Dr Singh's tenure was characterized by a nuanced foreign policy that navigated the complexities of global diplomacy with adept skill. His leadership played a key role in bolstering India's ties with major international partners, creating an atmosphere of mutual respect and collaboration," he added.

READ | Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje files nomination for LS polls in Bengaluru

"Dr Singh's career was characterised by an absence of controversy, a testament to his integrity and dedication. A hard worker and an intellectual giant, he never sought the limelight, allowing his work to speak for itself. His approach was underpinned by a commitment to clean governance, visionary planning, and democratic values, setting a benchmark for future generations," further added the press note.

Siddaramaiah also said that among his notable contributions was the landmark civil nuclear deal with the United States, which not only marked a turning point in India-US relations but also opened new avenues for India's energy security and technological advancement.

Dr Singh's tenure also saw the introduction of transformative legislations such as the Right to Information Act, Right to Education Act, Right to Food Act, and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). These initiatives have been pivotal in promoting transparency, empowering the underprivileged, and ensuring social security, underscoring his commitment to an inclusive and equitable society.

Karnataka Chief Minister further said that as Dr Manmohan Singh retires from the Rajya Sabha, his legacy is not just a reflection of his monumental contributions but a reminder of the profound impact of principled, visionary leadership. His tenure serves as a beacon for future leaders, embodying the ethos of service, integrity, and dedication to the nation's progress. We wish him a healthy and happy retirement life.