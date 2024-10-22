'Absolute carnage': Bengaluru GKVK compound wall collapses after intense downpour. Watch

Heavy rains in Bengaluru led to the collapse of the Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) compound wall adjacent to the Judicial Layout. The GKVK campus, sprawling over 1,200 acres, is the largest green space in Bengaluru.(X/BBMP)

However, the Yelahanka zonal team promptly responded, clearing the area to ensure safety and restore normalcy. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges the city faces with heavy rainfall and its impact on infrastructure.

The GKVK campus, sprawling over 1,200 acres, is the largest green space in Bengaluru, surpassing both Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh combined.

(Also Read: Physically challenged woman falls into pothole from scooter in waterlogged Bengaluru street)

Check out the post here:

Possible thunderstorms on Tuesday

In a post on X, a popular weather blogger warned of possible thunderstorms in Bengaluru today after 4.30 PM. The eastern, southeastern, and southern regions have missed significant rainfall recently, but there's hope for beneficial showers in the next three days. The blogger emphasized that rain is most likely after sunset, urging residents to take precautions as many areas are already waterlogged.

The relentless downpour over the past two days has caused ‘absolute carnage’, severely disrupting daily life and resulting in waterlogging across numerous low-lying areas and major roads in the city, leaving residents and commuters stranded.

(Also Read: Heavy rains paralyse Bengaluru: Commuters face two-hour traffic gridlock on Airport Road)