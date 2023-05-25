Karnataka: Academics urge Cong govt to remove book revisions by BJP

Academicians and writers on Wednesday have urged the newly-elected Congress government to remove the controversial revisions in textbooks made during the previous BJP government in the state, on the recommendations of the then textbook review committee chairman Rohith Chakrathirtha. Academicians urge CM to remove textbookmrevisions made by previous BJP govt. (ANI)

Professor VP Niranjan Aradhya, Professor VP Niranjanardhya, fellow and programme head of Universalisation of Education at the National Law School of India (NLSI) university in Bengaluru and the founder of the co-ordination forum of SDMCs (School Development Monitoring Committee), have written a letter to chief minister Siddaramaiah with various demands, including the removal of some of the controversial chapters that were added by the previous BJP government.

“I’ve told the CM our demands. He has reacted positively regarding this and assured that all the academicians would be consulted before bringing in any changes. These books have reached 99% of the schools. So, I’ve suggested the steps that could be taken. These include changes in controversial or incorrect chapters, and those that are likely to have a strong impact on children’s minds,” Niranjan Aradhya said on Wednesday.

“For example, we have been teaching kids that Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi. Now, if they start saying that Godse didn’t kill Gandhi, it will stay in their minds. So, we will evaluate all of it this year, and keep such problematic texts away from children. We will take a concrete decision by next year,” he added.

Last year, the Textbook Revision Committee, headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha, had drawn flak on writers, academics, religious leaders and Opposition parties, who accused the government-appointed panel of attempting to “saffronise” the curriculum by dropping works of social reformers and progressive thinkers.

The textbook revision committee was initially set up by the BJP government in 2020 following a memorandum submitted by the Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha to the then primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh. The memorandum demanded revision of Class 6 social science textbooks on the ground that they “hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community.”

However, the committee which submitted its report in March 2022, made changes in social science textbooks from classes 6 to 10 and Kannada language textbooks from classes 1 to 10. The revised textbooks triggered opposition from various quarters for distortion of history and pushing a right-wing, pro-Hindutva ideology.

Among the objections that were raised include omission of chapters on social reformer Narayana Guru, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and works of progressive writers such as Sara Aboobacker and P Lankesh. Meanwhile, chapters on RSS founder KB Hedgewar, works of right-wing ideologues such as Chakravarti Sulibele, Govinda Pai and Bannanje Govindacharya, among others, were included.

Besides, objections were also raised over omissions and commissions in chapters relating to religious icons such as 12th century social reformer Basavanna, personalities such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, among others. Noted writers such as Devanur Mahadev, G Ramakrishna, S G Siddaramaiah among other had withdrawn permission for use of their works in the textbooks in protest.

After widespread criticism, the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai dissolved the textbook revision committee and assured that changes would be made after seeking a report from the education minister. The government has later ordered a total of eight changes in the Kannada language textbooks for classes 1 to 10 and social science textbooks for Classes 6 to 10. However, academicians demanded for more changes in the textbooks.

Renowned writer SG Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, said that a discussion would be held by May 27 regarding the revision and the objections would be submitted to the government at the earliest.

“We will discuss about this on May 27 and raise our objections strongly. The Congress has promised in its manifesto regarding this and we will urge the government to take the necessary steps. They have already distributed all the textbooks now. So, we’ll examine these books and propose our recommendations,” he said.

The Congress in its manifesto had alleged that the BJP had “distorted textbooks” by “insulting great souls of Karnataka such as Vishwaguru Basavanna, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu”. The party had promised it will restore the “true values of Bharath and Karnataka and scientific temper”.

“Our first demand is that all these books should be recalled completely. We will also urge them to teach only those texts which are not controversial...They have distributed these books with a bad intention. They didn’t even review the revised textbooks. Those who have revised the textbooks are not even experts in the particular domains. Imagine how harmful this is,” writer Siddaramaiah added.