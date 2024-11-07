Menu Explore
After 7-year delay, Bengaluru metro's green line extension finally opens for commercial operation

ByHT News Desk
Nov 07, 2024 12:33 PM IST

The new metro extension in Bengaluru adds three stations—Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara (BIEC).

After a 7-year delay, the long-awaited 3.14-km stretch of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Green Line, extending from Nagasandra to Madavara, officially opened for commercial operations on November 7, announced Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Trains on this new stretch will run every 10 minutes.(X)
Trains on this new stretch will run every 10 minutes.(X)

This elevated corridor, a part of Phase-2 of the project, was granted statutory clearance following an inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle) on October 3.

Watch video here:

The new extension adds three stations—Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara (BIEC)—at a total cost of 1,168 crore, including 152 crore for land acquisition. Designed to improve connectivity for the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and surrounding areas, the line is expected to ease traffic congestion along the corridor.

"It is estimated that with this line opening, an additional 44,000 passengers will be benefitted. This extension will provide direct metro access to BIEC which is a major centre for National and International conferences and exhibitions in Karnataka," the BMRCL stated.

Trains on this new stretch will run every 10 minutes, with services starting as early as 5 amfrom Madavara and ending at 11.00 pm, the BMRCL press release added.

There are no changes to the schedule for other sections of the Green Line. Fares for this route range from 10 to 60, depending on the distance traveled.

‘175 km new metro lines to be added by 2026’

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Wednesday that 175 km of new metro lines would be operational in Bengaluru by 2026.

At a press conference following an inspection of the newly extended line from Nagasandra to Madavara on Tumkur Road, he said, "Thirty km of new metro lines will be added by 2025, and 175 km of new lines by 2026."

Shivakumar further revealed, "Plans are underway to build a pedestrian skywalk at Manjunathanagar metro station. We have also partnered with Indian Railways to jointly develop a pedestrian passage at Yeshwanthpur railway station. A project report has been prepared to develop an underpass at Chikkabidarakallu in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024
