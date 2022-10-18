After 'PayCM', Karnataka Congress launches 'SayCM' campaign

The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday launched a new campaign called ‘SayCM’ to expose the alleged unfulfilled promises of the ruling BJP government in the state. The state unit also demanded answers for the people of the state regarding their promises during the 2018 assembly elections.

The state unit of the grand old national party took to social media and wrote, “#PayCM is now SayCM, Let the people of the state get an answer. They forgot their promises before the election and broke their promises @BJP4Karnataka. Answers should be given to the people of the state (sic). ”

The Karnataka Congress asked, “Do we need to #PayCM for CM to say?” and put out a QR code that takes users to ‘40% Sarkara’ website launched by the opposition party, slamming the alleged corruption during BJP’s rule in the state.

The state unit of the BJP is yet to respond to the latest ‘SayCM’ jibe of the opposition party. Earlier in his speech, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “As Rahul Gandhi is saying that Karnataka is the most corrupt state in the country, I am going to send him the list of corrupt activities that happened during their rule in the state. Congress party doesn’t have a moral right to speak about corruption”

In September, the Karnataka Congress had launched a PayCM campaign in the state and put out a QR code with Bommai’s photo in it. The Karnataka BJP has been alleged as "40% government" by the opposition parties after many contractors in the state have openly made allegations of giving 40 per cent contract amount as a bribe to BJP leaders and officials for all state-sponsored infrastructural works. The BJP has refuted these allegations many times.

